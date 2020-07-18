Chewy Gooey Yummy Chocolate Brownies

By now, you know that I love deserts.

And, I love to make them, and share them.

If you like a brownie that has a crisp top, and is chewy, and gooey in the right places...then, you need to make this yummy, easy recipe:

1 C butter, melted and cooled

2 T vegetable oil

1 & 1/4 C white sugar

1 C packed brown sugar

4 large eggs

1 T vanilla extract

3/4 t salt

1 C flour

1 C unsweetened cocoa powder

7 oz chopped chocolate (I used milk chocolate chips)

Bake in greased 8x12 pan, at 350, for 30+ minutes (til center no longer jiggles, and brownies are "set" to the touch. Brownies keep baking in the hot pan, after removing from the oven).

Let cool...slice...and ENJOY.