Chewy Gooey Yummy Chocolate Brownies
By now, you know that I love deserts.
And, I love to make them, and share them.
If you like a brownie that has a crisp top, and is chewy, and gooey in the right places...then, you need to make this yummy, easy recipe:
1 C butter, melted and cooled
2 T vegetable oil
1 & 1/4 C white sugar
1 C packed brown sugar
4 large eggs
1 T vanilla extract
3/4 t salt
1 C flour
1 C unsweetened cocoa powder
7 oz chopped chocolate (I used milk chocolate chips)
Bake in greased 8x12 pan, at 350, for 30+ minutes (til center no longer jiggles, and brownies are "set" to the touch. Brownies keep baking in the hot pan, after removing from the oven).
Let cool...slice...and ENJOY.