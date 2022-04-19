Cheers! Enter to win tickets to meet Bill Spadea in Freehold

Want to meet Bill Spadea?

Enter below on our app for a chance to win a ticket to join Bill at 618 Restaurant on Tuesday, April 19.

This is Freehold's #1 rated restaurant, voted 'most romantic restaurant in America' on Opentable.

Tickets to the event are $39 and include hor d'oeuvres and 1 drink ticket for any beer, house wine, or house liquor, and chances to win prizes throughout the evening.  A bourbon tasting will be available for an additional charge.

Seating for the event is limited. For tickets, click here (https://www.618nj.com/events-at-618)

You can also enter below for a chance to win one of five free tickets! Contest ends 10 a.m. Tuesday.

