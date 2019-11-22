Check out this incredible Holiday light display

The “Magic of Lights” at the PNC Bank Arts Center is now open. The drive through attraction is set up with holiday scenes, characters, and displays “using the latest LED technology and digital animations.”

The attraction looks pretty spectacular and the website says “At every turn, the magical route is overflowing with spectacular light displays that bring your favorite holiday themes and characters to life.” It costs $25 per car ($50 for a limo and $100 for a bus) and is open seven days a week. To get tickets, visit the Magic of Lights’ site.

