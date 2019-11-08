Check out the first single from Joe Pesci’s upcoming jazz album

You may not be aware of this, but before he was a famous actor, New Jersey’s own Joe Pesci was a singer! He has returned to his musical roots with a new album, Still Singing, due out November 29th. It will be available on iTunes for $9.99, as well as streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the album is jazz-tinged and features musical heavyweights like Adam Levine of Maroon Five, trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, and singer Jimmy Scott. This is Pesci’s third studio album, following Little Joey Sure Can Sing (1968) and Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just For You.

The first single is called "Baby Girl" and features Levine; you can hear it here. Check it out below.

The Academy Award winning Goodfellas star came out of acting retirement for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman which will be released on Netflix this month. You can buy his Lavallette home for $6.5 million.

More from New Jersey 101.5