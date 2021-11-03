Chaotic and close election in New Jersey (Opinion)

There were lots of frustrated voters in the Garden State Tuesday, many of them calling us to talk about just how bad it was in some places.

From slow electronic tablets and poor Wi-Fi to sensitive machine screens that changed their vote once they pressed a button. Several callers also said that when they gave their name, they were told they already voted either by mail or in person when they had not done so.

A late day request by the ACLU and The League of Women Voters to extend voting hours was rejected by a New Jersey Superior Court Judge. Neither candidate supported the idea, and Secretary of State Tanesha Way was also publicly opposed to the idea.

The margin of victory for whoever wins will be razor thin, which can't help but make you think about two people involved in the campaign.

The first is Gregg Mele, a North Jersey attorney running as the Libertarian candidate.

Many people in New Jersey are frustrated with both parties and seek to cast their vote for an alternative. I like libertarian views, but until there is enough real support to back a serious candidate, voting for one is akin to throwing your vote away. It's just that simple.

The second person that could have helped the Republican candidate is our colleague morning show host Bill Spadea, allowing a decade old personal/political dispute to color his commentary, he railed against Jack Ciattarelli every morning on his show, even though he was more ardently opposed to Phil Murphy.

The main goal of conservatives and a lot of other folks who don't even consider themselves political was to get Murphy out. Bill could have helped, but he may have hurt the cause.

There will be plenty of dissecting and finger pointing in the next few days as the votes are carefully counted. The machinery of government and all of its levers is predominantly controlled by the party of big government.

Let's hope as each vote is counted and every polling place is scoured to find every vote, that the process is fair and honest.

It's New Jersey so...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.