Celebrate Earth Day in Hoboken

Although the official observance of Earth Day is April 22, there are events going on all month in all corners of the Garden State.

One such observance is in Hoboken, which is celebrating on April 30 with a full day of activities.

The official name of the event is a mouthful: The Wild &Scenic Film Festival and Outdoor Earth Day Celebration 2022.

It will be held on Sat., April 30 and is described as “This all-day, in person, outdoor community event will include a free “Inspiring Adventure” film screening and lots of dynamic activities for all ages!”

Some of the activities to be held from 3-7 p.m. include:

Green Artisan Market with local sustainable and up-cycled vendors

LIVE MUSIC featuring The Demolition String Band

Nature-themed art classes for all ages with Urban Arts

Ocean-themed craft project with Sea Smart

4, 5 & 6pm- Live snake, lizard and bird shows with The NJ Snake Man

Live Beekeeping Demonstration with The Weehawken Bee Club

Book readings of Eco the Elephant at 4,5 & 6pm

Earth-themed face painting

Outdoor Adventure-themed exercise demos with Jane DO

Learn more about Frogs are Green books & their 13th Annual International Kids Art Contest

Composting 101 with Shoot For Sustainability

Live Earth-Inspired Chalk Art By Artist Ezenwa

In the evening, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place, featuring the movie, “Mile in the Eye” about Hoboken’s handling of the COVID pandemic. There will also be a panel discussion about the film.

Following that will be a screening of “Inspiring Adventure”, described as:

“a 90- minute collection of uplifting and beautiful short films that illustrate the Earth’s Beauty, the challenges facing our planet, and the work communities are doing to protect it.”

You can register here.

