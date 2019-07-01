Two major problems caused big problems at the start of the Monday afternoon commute on the roads and rails.

Service on the NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor was suspended after 3 p.m. due to a fire on a piece of Amtrak equipment called a wire train, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

Amtrak wire train on fire near Hamilton (Hamilton Professional Firefighters)

Abrams said said no injuries were reported in the fire, and fire crews were working to put out the fire east, of the Hamilton station.

Also Monday, a car fire on Route 1 southbound near Meadow Road in West Windsor blocked all three lanes around 3:15 p.m. as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Stopped traffic was backed up to Plainsboro as there was no easy alternative to get around the closure.

All lanes were reopened around 3:50 p.m.

Car fire on Route 1 south at Meadow Rd (NJ DOT)

