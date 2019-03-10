Car crash on Rt. 78 in Union County leaves one dead, police say

Crash on Rt. 78 in Union County leaves one dead (egiadone/Getty Images)

BERKELEY HEIGHTS — A car crash on Route 78 on Sunday morning left one person dead, State Police said.

The accident happened in the east bound lanes of the interstate highway, around 4:55 am near mile marker 43.2 in Berkeley Heights, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.

As of early Sunday afternoon, police had not disclosed the victim's identity.

First responders from Berkeley Heights and Watchung also helped at the scene.

Filed Under: Berkeley Heights, Newsletter, Union County
Categories: New Jersey News
