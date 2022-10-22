This NJ city is breathtaking — and one America’s prettiest in winter

A national publication has given high honors to one city in New Jersey, naming it one of the top ten prettiest towns to visit during winter in the entire nation.

And once you see what the other nine cities are and what they have to offer, you'll appreciate this honor even more.

Before we dive in, let's paint a picture: there's a chill in the air -- maybe even a little snow on the ground, you're all bundled up, perhaps a hot cup of coffee or hot chocolate is in your hand, and you are truly enjoying the sights of the season.

Sure, hitting the beach in summer is terrific, but winter can also be a magical time of year.

Coffee in winter - Photo: Alex Padurariu on Unsplash Coffee in winter - Photo: Alex Padurariu on Unsplash loading...

The editors at Country Living have released a list of the 40 prettiest towns in America that you should check out during the colder months. They say,

While summer and fall are prime seasons for weekend getaways, winter shouldn't be overlooked. There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it's due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three.

As we go through a few cities in their top ten, we will encounter one location here in the great Garden State. Want to take a guess at which one it is?

1. Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth, Washington - Photo: Google Maps Leavenworth, Washington - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Topping the list is Leavenworth, not too far from Seattle. They say, "Leavenworth might be the next best thing to visiting Germany at Christmastime." In fact, they even have a nutcracker museum.

2. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Portsmouth, New Hampshire - Photo: Google Maps Portsmouth, New Hampshire - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Portsmouth is a quintessential New England town about an hour from Boston. It's about as picturesque as you can possibly get.

3. Bar Harbor, Maine

Bar Harbor, Maine - Photo: Google Maps Bar Harbor, Maine - Photo: Google Maps loading...

With Acadia National Park as a backdrop, Bar Harbor, right on the coast, has no shortage of wintertime activities to offer. Country Living says it's can get really crowded in the summer, but the cold weather thins the crowd a bit in winter.

7. Dunton, Colorado

Near Dunton, Colorado - Photo: Google Maps Near Dunton, Colorado - Photo: Google Maps loading...

As we skip down the list a bit, we'll pay a visit to the small town of Dunton in Colorado. At an elevation of 8600 feet in the San Juan Mountains in the southwestern corner of the state, Dunton is known for its hot springs. Forget the hot chocolate -- enjoy hot springs that are near 100 degrees as you are surrounded by snow.

9. Cape May

Cape May, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Cape May, NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

At last, New Jersey is represented on this list. Country Living says Cape May is the 9th prettiest town to visit during winter in the entire nation.

While obviously known as being a seaside beach resort, locals know the magic that Cape May offers in the colder months. Country Living says,

Picturesque Cape May is a Victorian-era resort town with a shop-lined main street that's particularly festive during the holidays. No, you probably won't be spending much time on the beach, but you can book a stay in a cozy B&B.

For a full list of all 40 of the prettiest towns to visit in winter, visit Country Living's website.

Delicious Cape May Restaurants Open Year-Round 2022-2023 The off-season is my favorite time of year to visit Cape May. You will find that the least crowded time is a great time to try some delicious Cape May restaurants that stay open year-round or most of the off-season.