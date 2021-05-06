‘Cancel Culture’ hits local cops and NJ 101.5! (Opinion)

Recently, a cop in Hopewell lost her job after an exemplary 20 year career on the force over a social media post. You can read the post HERE. She was rightfully upset at the horrific and criminal behavior of some BLM members in the wake of the George Floyd killing. Cops are under assault every day in this country. More than 50,000 cops are physically assaulted every year. More than 300 cops were killed in the line of duty in 2020, many targets of outright assassinations. More than 100 cops have died protecting the rest of us in 2021 already and we're not even half way through the year.

The idea that BLM is protected by social media oligarchs and complicit media outlets yet cops can lose their job for a private social media post is outrageous. Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with what the officer said in the post, why should she no longer be a cop? How else would you describe the actions of a mob burning and looting stores and endangering lives and public safety. She used the word "terrorist" in an emotional reaction to the incredible pressure faced by cops across the country every day. I don't even think she should have been suspended.

Pat Colligan, the President of the largest Police Union in NJ, the PBA, joined me on the show to discuss the war on cops and cancel culture.

If you are listening to the interview above you may notice that it's not posted to YouTube. That's because cancel culture hit me directly when YouTube suspended our station's ability to post after they disagreed with a conversation I had with two elected officials regarding kids wearing masks and being isolated in school.

When opinions are silenced because they challenge the narrative pushed by government and corporate media we all lose. You don't have to agree with me or the Hopewell officer for that matter, but if you fail to stand up for those being silenced, there may not be anyone left to help when they come to cancel you.

