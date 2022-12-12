For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!

Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.

Get our free mobile app

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden Parking Authority released a statement last week. Check it out down below:

Some things to note - You will still get tickets if you don't follow the rules! Parking officials will still enforce parking rules and parking in residential areas.

Given Camden's history, it's had a sort of notoriety for years, so you may not have though about making a visit. But as someone who lives in Camden, I'm here to tell you, it's come a long way and it's gorgeous right now during the holidays!

Take a walk by the Camden Waterfront or by the Camden County City Hall, which is lined with glittering trees. The streets are also lined with gorgeously lit white snowflakes!

Or you can grab the kids and check out Christmas Underwater at the Adventure Aquarium running through Dec 24!

Check out this Twitter post from @camdencountynj to see pictures from the recent tree lighting event!

Not many things are free right now, so this is nice to see! Enjoy Camden and the temporary free parking while it lasts!

This $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in "Succession" For the richest of the rich. I feel like George Washington would live here in 2022. Wait until you see the kitchen!