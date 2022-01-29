NJ man, 19, charged with storing and sharing child porn

A Burlington County man was found in possession of child sexual abuse material which he also was sharing online, prosecutors said.

The arrest of 19-year old Dawson Simons, of the Browns Mills section of Pembertown Township, was announced this week.

Simons has also been charged with three counts of child endangerment.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crimes Unit and investigating officers executed a search warrant at Simons' residence last Friday where they seized multiple electronic devices that detectives will examine.

Prosecutors said Simons had been under investigation by Homeland Security since September after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Simons was allegedly using social medical as well as an online storage facility system to possess and then distribute the child porn.

