Walking out of my apartment in the morning this Saturday, I was met with a cold, rainy, wintry surprise.

I knew that it was going to be cold this weekend, but I still couldn't believe it until I felt it.

And I committed what I consider to be a sign of defeat. I'm not proud of it; quite frankly, I'm ashamed.

For the first time since the winter months at the beginning of the year, I wore my winter jacket.

I know, I know, I'm not proud of myself either. But when the temperature feels like it's almost freezing, I have no cards left to play.

I've been rocking the hoodies and crewnecks for a few weeks now, not allowing the colder temperatures to win.

Back in college, I played baseball with a guy who swore that being cold was just a mindset. If you tell yourself you aren't cold, you won't be cold. I did, and still do, call that a crock of you-know-what. In college at Montclair State, where you're on top of a hill, getting blasted by crazy winds, and the temperature is below freezing, you're going to be cold.

And when I walked out of my apartment in Burlington County on Saturday, guess what? I was cold. No amount of self-talk was going to change that.

So October 17th was the first winter jacket day for me. I beg you not to cave as soon as I did. Hold out as long as you can. Don't admit defeat until you absolutely have to.

How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips Because you never know what may happen in the bipolar type of winter we have here, you should always be prepared. Do you want to get through the season without freezing?

I’m going to give you the 11 must-have cold-weather items to survive a New Jersey winter.

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5

12 unconventional winter adventures at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.