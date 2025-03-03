Burglar’s dozen: NJ man charged with breaking into 15 Dunkin’ shops

🍩 A NJ man is charged with burglarizing 14 Dunkin' stores across the state

🍩 The burglaries started in December and continued for a month

🍩 The man made off with thousands in cash and gift cards

NEWARK — A 24-year-old city man was arrested and charged with burglarizing Dunkin’ stores across four counties.

The arrest of Enajaim E. Bowman comes after a weeks-long investigation.

Authorities said that from December to January, Bowman hit 15 Dunkin’ shops in Bergen, Middlesex, Morris, and Union counties and one in New York, stealing $18,267 in cash and $140 in gift cards and causing $10,000 in property damage.

Investigators said Bowman broke into 14 Dunkin’ stores during overnight hours.

Some of the burglaries occurred on the same night. For example, detectives said four Dunkin’ shops were burglarized in Edison on Dec. 13, and another four were targeted on Dec. 21 in Lodi, Hackensack, and Paramus.

He tried to burglarize a 15th store in Emerson on Jan, 19, but was unsuccessful, Bergen County prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage shows the thief prying open locked doors and windows. He targeted cash registers, safes, and the managers’ offices, investigators said.

Dunkin, 380 Essex Street, Lodi, was burglarized (Google Street View)

Bowman was charged with the following incidents:

⚫ Dec. 13, 2024, 12:56 a.m., Dunkin’, 691 US-1, Edison, NJ; $500 damage.

⚫ Dec. 13, 2024, 1:09 a.m., Dunkin’, 490 US-1, Edison, NJ; $750 stolen; $500 damage

⚫ Dec. 13, 2024, 1:41 a.m., Dunkin’, 1790 Lincoln Highway, Edison, NJ; $2,500 stolen; $600 damage.

⚫ Dec. 13, 2024, 2:11 a.m., Dunkin', 1714 Woodbridge Avenue, Edison, NJ; $1,525 stolen; $500 damage.

⚫ Dec. 21, 2024, 1:36 a.m., Dunkin', 380 Essex Street, Lodi, NJ; $1,990.44 stolen

⚫ Dec. 21, 2024, 1:59 a.m., Dunkin', 150 Passaic Street, Hackensack, NJ; $800 stolen, $140 in gift cards; $1,350 damage

⚫ Dec. 21, 2024, 3:15 a.m., Dunkin', 25 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ; $1,770 stolen

⚫ Dec. 21, 2024, 3:41 a.m., Dunkin', 137 Route 17 South, Paramus, NJ; $2,988.07 was stolen

⚫ Jan. 17, 2025, 1:00 a.m., Dunkin', 10 Ashwood Avenue, Summit, NJ; $2,200 damage

⚫ Jan. 17, 2025, 2:22 a.m., Dunkin', 118 Main Street, Chatham, NJ; $795 stolen; $2,750 damage

⚫ Jan. 17, 2025, 3:00 a.m., Dunkin', 176 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park, NJ; $700 stolen; $600 damage

⚫ Jan. 17, 2025, 3:45 a.m., Dunkin', 329 Route 10 East, East Hanover, NJ; $1,985.65 was stolen

⚫ Jan. 19, 2025, 1:14 a.m., Dunkin', 60 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ; $1,465 stolen

⚫ Jan19, 2025, 1:43 a.m., Dunkin', 130 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, NJ; attempted burglary, which was unsuccessful

⚫ Jan. 19, 2025, 2:05 a.m., Dunkin', 636 Westwood Avenue, River Vale, NJ; $858 stolen; $1,000 damage

The Dunkin' burglary in Emerson was unsuccessful (Google Street View)

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office charged Bowman with 14 counts of third-degree burglary, one count of third-degree attempted burglary, 12 counts of third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and seven counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Bowman surrendered on Feb. 25.

He remains in the Bergen County Jail, pending a first court appearance in Superior Court in Hackensack.

