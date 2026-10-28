Last week, I wrote about New Jersey’s tiniest towns, and one of them was Corbin City, home of the old Corbin House restaurant. That place holds great meals and memories, first with my parents and later on some of my first dates.

It got me thinking about restaurants on a bigger scale. Chains from across the Garden State that are long gone.

Burger Chef, then and later

Growing up, my parents used to take us to the Burger Chef in Egg Harbor Township. Better burgers than McDonald’s. I’ll stand by that.

In the early 1970s, Burger Chef was second only to McDonald’s in number of locations, according to our sister station WFMK. Fans of Mad Men might remember the show built a whole storyline around Burger Chef. The episode aired in 2014 and was set in 1969, Tasting Table reported.

A 19-year-old who couldn’t cook

I moved out of my parents’ house at 19 to chase radio work, first in Ocean County and then Mercer County. I never really learned to cook, and back then I didn’t have the patience to learn.

So I ate out. A lot.

In my Ocean County days, Route 9 in Howell was basically my food court. I was back at Burger Chef, plus Sizzler, and when I wanted great fried chicken, there was Chicken Holiday.

When I moved to Mercer County, it was the Ground Round near 295 in Lawrenceville. And after getting off the air at midnight, my regular stop was the Denny’s on Route 1 across from Quaker Bridge Mall. It’s long gone. I believe the building’s a deli now.

The orange roof on Route 1

Mad Men brought back another memory. In one episode, Don and Megan Draper drive up to a Howard Johnson’s in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and fight over orange sherbet.

Watching it took me right back to the Howard Johnson’s on Route 1 in Lawrenceville. Mr. Local History lists it at 2991 Brunswick Pike, one of dozens of HoJo’s that once dotted New Jersey, including 10 along the Turnpike.

Howard Johnson’s was once the largest restaurant chain in the country, according to Food Republic, famous for its orange roofs and 28 flavors of ice cream. The last one, in Lake George, N.Y., closed in 2022.

So which chains do we miss the most? Here’s my unofficial list.

The ones that got away

Burger Chef: Home of the Big Shef and the Funmeal. Most locations became Hardee’s, and the last Burger Chef closed in Tennessee in 1996, according to the Indiana Historical Bureau.

Home of the Big Shef and the Funmeal. Most locations became Hardee’s, and the last Burger Chef closed in Tennessee in 1996, according to the Indiana Historical Bureau. Howard Johnson’s: The orange roof that fed a generation of road trips.

The orange roof that fed a generation of road trips. Gino’s: Founded by Baltimore Colts star Gino Marchetti and his teammates, famous for the Gino Giant. According to Tasting Table, the chain grew to 359 locations before Marriott bought it in 1982 and turned many into Roy Rogers.

Founded by Baltimore Colts star Gino Marchetti and his teammates, famous for the Gino Giant. According to Tasting Table, the chain grew to 359 locations before Marriott bought it in 1982 and turned many into Roy Rogers. Ground Round: Free popcorn, peanut shells on the floor and cartoons for the kids. Howard Johnson’s started it in 1969, the Boston Globe reported. It's down to a handful of locations nationwide, none in New Jersey.

Free popcorn, peanut shells on the floor and cartoons for the kids. Howard Johnson’s started it in 1969, the Boston Globe reported. It's down to a handful of locations nationwide, none in New Jersey. Sizzler: Steaks and that salad bar. Sizzler is still around, but almost entirely out West.

Steaks and that salad bar. Sizzler is still around, but almost entirely out West. Chi-Chi’s: Fried ice cream and sizzling fajitas. All the Chi-Chi’s restaurants are closed, Fox News reported, though you can still find the brand’s salsa at the supermarket.

Fried ice cream and sizzling fajitas. All the Chi-Chi’s restaurants are closed, Fox News reported, though you can still find the brand’s salsa at the supermarket. Steak and Ale: Its last locations closed in 2009, according to Meat+Poultry.

Chicken Holiday in Ewing still serves chicken, seafood and ribs under the classic yellow sign. | Google Maps Chicken Holiday in Ewing still serves chicken, seafood and ribs under the classic yellow sign. | Google Maps

Still hanging on

Chicken Holiday: Still frying in Ewing and several other Central Jersey towns.

Still frying in Ewing and several other Central Jersey towns. Roy Rogers: Once a Turnpike rest stop staple, now making a comeback. PhillyVoice reported locations in Brick and Pine Beach, and a Cherry Hill restaurant opened in June 2025.

Once a Turnpike rest stop staple, now making a comeback. PhillyVoice reported locations in Brick and Pine Beach, and a Cherry Hill restaurant opened in June 2025. Charlie Brown’s: Born in New Jersey in 1966 and famous for its salad bar, it’s down to its last couple of locations.

Which long-gone chain do you miss most? Tell me, and I’ll round up your favorites for a future story.

Somebody pass the peanuts.

11 chain restaurants we miss the most Gallery Credit: Judi Franco