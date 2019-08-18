Brother and sister stabbed by man, 23, in South Jersey, cops say

A Gloucester Township man is accused of stabbing a brother and sister in a South Jersey home Saturday night, according to police.

Dominic Fagnani, 23, of the Blackwood section of the township, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo.

Winslow Township police responded to reports of a stabbing on Aug. 17 after 9:30 p.m. at a residence on Heywood Lane in the Sicklerville section.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old female and a 24-year-old male who are brother and sister, suffering stab wounds. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Fagnani also was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Police did not release the identities of the victims or any further information as of Sunday evening.

More from New Jersey 101.5: