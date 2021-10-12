BRICK TWP. — A 69-year-old resident is praising the efforts of a township police officer who pulled her from the Metedeconk River following a mishap on Saturday.

According to a release from the police department, the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, went to check on her boat that was tied to a dock in advance of an approaching storm around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said she somehow lost her footing and fell into the river, becoming fatigued while trying to swim against a strong current in chilly waters.

A neighbor heard the woman's faint calls for help, and along with another person in his household, became the first to respond, throwing the woman a life jacket from her boat and making sure she would not be swept away while police were contacted.

Officer Ray LaPoint was the first to arrive from the police department, and according to the release, climbed down under a dock and grabbed the woman, pulling her to safety.

The woman was assessed for potential injury and hypothermia, but refused any further medical care.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

