Atlantic County has new emergency app

Atlantic County has rolled out a new system to notify residents in an emergency.

County Network Administrator John Garry says the system is an app available for smart phones or through a website.

An emergency would be a disaster affecting large portions of the county, such as a major storm or flooding.

Users can customize alerts to filter for weather or other types of messages.

To download the app, search for "alertme" on the App Store or Google Play Store or click on these links. The app is developed by Regroup.

They're also encouraging non-county residents who own property or have a stake in Atlantic County to enable the app to receive alerts.

"If you reside outside of the county but have a vacation home in Atlantic County, we would implore you to sign up for the alerts so that you have the ability to know what is going on in the county where your property is located," Garry said.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5