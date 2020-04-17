A body found floating in a pond at an Orange park on Saturday was identified on Thursday as that of missing Rutgers student Yasir Williams.

Investigators, however, have not explained why the honors student died although his family told RLS Media that

authorities did not suspect foul play.

Williams, a 21-year-old student at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, had been missing since March 30 after leaving his home on Edgar Street in East Orange.

He had been home since Rutgers canceled in-person classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators said Williams drowned but they're not sure why.

Williams' father told TAP into East Orange/Orange that his son had attended Farleigh Dickinson University and transferred to Rutgers. Williams was studying filmmaking.

