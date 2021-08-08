Boat erupts in flames at Manahawkin, NJ marina
A boatfire Saturday afternoon at The Boatyard and Marina in Manahawkin damaged a portion of the bulkhead and forced the closure of the Beer Garden bar for the rest of the day.
Stafford police posted on Facebook that they were called to The Boatyard and Marina for a fully involved boat fire at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.
The fire caused heavy damage to a portion of the bulkhead and some picnic tables in the area.
In addition to docking and renting boats, The Boatyard and Marina on Bonnet Island has a bar and food trucks with tables where you can dock and dine, or you can access the marina by car off the causeway to Long Beach Island.
Saturday, they posted on Facebook that the fire had forced them to close for the day.
