Billboards honor Class of 2020

Seniors in 2020 got a raw deal without a doubt. No senior trip. No prom. Either no graduation or not the kind they deserved. The pandemic broke a lot of hearts.

But there are some things the graduating Class of 2020 will always have that others won’t. One is simply the unified nature of being the Class of 2020. The one that suffered great loss but will develop character because of it. The one where just hearing someone else’s class later in life will have them saying, “Hey! Me too! No graduation? No prom? Crazy time wasn’t that?”

But another is, what other graduating class was honored with billboards?

A volunteer organization called Heal The City and the staff at Trenton Central High School unveiled half a dozen billboards celebrating this special class.

A spokesperson for the S.E.E.D. Male Mentoring Program, the volunteer committee behind the billboards, told NJ.com, “Distance learning eliminated social interaction and made completing senior year difficult, to say the least. ... This billboard campaign was something Principal Hope Grant and Melda Grant of the Trenton Central High School, School Based Youth Services, really wanted for this deserving senior class.”

Another really cool part of this project is it's interactive with a scavenger hunt. Open only to seniors who graduated this year they can take a selfie in front of each of board. Then they have to figure out who said a quote printed on the various billboards and write a short narrative about the person. Cash prizes are up for grabs.

It may have been a terrible senior year but they’re trying to make a difference in the lives of these graduates. This year's grads are living proof of the old adage whatever doesn’t kill you will make you stronger

