Big Joe reflets on the Legacy of Comedian Kevin Meaney

This week would have been comedian Kevin Meaney's 65th birthday. Kevin passed away young in October 2016. Kevin Meaney was a hilarious comedian; he was also a producer , writer, and actor.

He got a big break back in 1986 HBO special followed by appearances on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Late Night with David Letterman, Conan, Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee and other national network shows.

We invited Kevin to be a part of our TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show. While he was a little taken back at the scaled down production of our show, compared to the national shows he saw, Kevin could not have been more enjoyable.

In my interview with him you could see he was a down to earth and sincere person. Kevin talked to me about being a dad to his teenage daughter, the grind of performing on Broadway and touring to the many comedy venues he went to each year.

I have included some of the interview and his very funny comedy set that was performed on my TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show. Enjoy the tremendous talent of Kevin Meany and may he rest in peace.

Kevin Meaney - Townsquare Media