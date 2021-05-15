Big Joe goes deep into mimosas

This Sunday is national mimosa day, you gotta love it. The mimosa screams weekend. It's the official cocktail of brunch and most would say it was invented for a viable excuse for drinking in the morning.

In checking on the origin of the mimosa, there are various claims to creating the very simple and enjoyable cocktail . I mean come on the recipe is half champagne or sparkling wine and half orange juice served chilled in a flute glass. The variation, or some say

creation, of the mimosa can be traced back to an enjoyable buck fizz cocktail ,which was invented in 1921 at Buck's Club in London. Buck's fizz cocktail had a ratio of two parts sparkling wine or champagne to one part orange juice. The ratio sounds about right to me.

Famed director Alfred Hitchcock tried to lay claim to creating the mimosa. Many doubt Hitchcocks' claim but his passion for the cocktail certainly popularized it both here and Great Britain.

My relationship to the mimosa has only really happened on Special occasions. They are staples for when arriving on a cruise ship or my rarity of traveling first class on a flight. Mimosas are served at just about every brunch I ever attend and that's a good thing.

We need to offer some great choices not just the champagne or sparkling wine and orange juice. So here are five variations of the mimosa. Enjoy, be generous with the champagne and remember when drinking mimosas always pinky out.

Jersey Strawberry Shortcake Mimosa

via Delish US

Grab some fresh Jersey Strawberries and make this fresh treat!

Ingredients

10 Jersey strawberries

strawberries 1/2 c. finely crushed Nilla wafers

finely crushed Nilla wafers 2/3 c. strawberry ice cream

strawberry ice cream 10 oz. vanilla vodka

vanilla vodka 1 bottle Champagne or Prosecco

bottle Champagne or Prosecco Whipped cream

Tropical Champagne Mimosa

via Delish US

It's getting warmer outside which means this tropical mimosa will be great for your outside brunch!

Ingredients 2 cups orange juice

2 cups tropical fruit punch

1 cup peach schnapps

1 bottle champagne, chilled

Mimosa Smoothie



via lemontreedwelling.com

What about adding a little bit of yogurt and making it into a smoothie!

Ingredients

1 c. vanilla yogurt

1 c. orange juice

1 c. champagne

Blackberry Mint Mimosa

via tipsybartender.com

Nothing complements some fruit like a mint garnish!

Ingredients

2 ¼ ounces fresh blackberry juice

fresh blackberry juice 5 spearmint leaves

spearmint leaves coarse sugar (I used Demerara), for muddling

¼ ounce simple syrup

simple syrup dry champagne, well-chilled

fresh blackberries, for garnish (optional)

Sherbet Mimosas

via thecookierookie.com

Cool down from a hot Jersey day with some Sherbet!

4 smalls scoops of your favorite sherbet sorbet, or ice cream

1 tablespoon f lavored (your choice) vodka

f Any type of champagne

Fresh fruit for garnish

