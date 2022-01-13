Best movies that you could never make today

Times have certainly changed. Many things are for the better, but many are not.

The politically correct culture that dominates education and popular culture today would have never allowed some movies to be made. Comedy and entertainment have taken a huge hit when it comes to what's OK to joke about and what will get you canceled.

Here are the movies that you would have a hard time making today, but I encourage all parents to make sure your teens watch them and remember that if they all push back, we can turn the culture back to a time when everyone and everything wasn't labeled offensive.

Animal House

IMDB

This is a classic, but a modern explanation of the movie might be something like a bunch of drunk, racially insensitive, misogynists who mock higher education and disparage our military.

Stripes

IMDB

Another classic, but modern explanation would certainly highlight two homophobic, xenophobic sexual deviants mocking our American institutions.

Breakfast Club

IMDB

It wasn't too long ago that every high school in America had this same group of kids. But today, between the domestic abuse, bullying, and intolerance of the "weird kid", there's no way it would fly.

What's your go-to old classic that could never be made today?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

