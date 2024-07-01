No Surprise Here: This Philly Area Mall is Best in the Country

When it comes to the top of the heap, experts say this Philadelphia area mall is the top in the entire country!

We're talking about the King of Prussia Mall, located just outside of Philadelphia - and a favorite for Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents alike.

StudyFinds is a research and reviews website, and they're the ones who have named the King of Prussia Ball the best in the country.

They say that even though a lot of the country's shopping malls are barely clinging to life, the big "superstar shopping centers" are thriving.

About King of Prussia Mall, editors point to the 400 stores throughout the property, calling it a "heaven for shopaholics." Stores include everything from A to Z: Aerie to Zumiez. There's a website that actually names all the stores you'll find in the mall. There are 54 different locations offering some sort of food.

The mall is easily the largest on the East Coast. Editors point out that the mall is so big, that some retailers have more than one location, "since many visitors do not cover the entire mall when they visit."

No other Pennsylvania or New Jersey Mall made the Top 5 list.

Coming in at number two is Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida, followed by The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. In fourth place is South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, and Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York comes in at number five.

Was one of your favorite malls left off the list?

SOURCE: StudyFinds.org and Simon.com.

