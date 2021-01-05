Beloved former NJ teacher and coach needs your help

I recently heard from an old friend asking for my help for a dear friend of his. My friend rarely would ask for anything, nor would his friend. The situation must be desperate, and it is. It's a matter of life and death. His friend is Vic Veston, his former basketball coach and science teacher at Delran High School back in the 1970s.

I remember my friend talking in glowing terms about his coach many times back in the day. Vic has been battling kidney problems for years with diet, exercise and medication. Four years ago, he was forced to go on hemodialysis four hours a day, four days a week. It takes a toll on the mind, the body, but especially your heart. His doctor says they can keep his kidneys going, but his heart will give out from the stress of the dialysis.

It's a big ask for anyone to give up a kidney, even though a person can survive with one good working kidney. It's a longshot to ask anyone who reads this to volunteer, but here goes. Vic Veston is a good man and he needs a kidney, desperately, and soon. Here's some of what Vic wrote to me recently.

I need a kidney; the doctor tells me I need it soon. My wife, and two friends asked to give me a kidney, but were excluded for their own health reasons. I understand the depth of what I am asking. I understand the burden, and the selflessness for someone to donate their kidney to a stranger. Yet, I am asking still, out of desperation, out of love for my family, and because I pushed my boys to never stop fighting. If anyone finds it in their heart to help me, please contact the Jefferson Transplant Institute at Jefferson University Hospital at 215-955-7625, let them know you want to become a living donor for Victor O. Veston, and they will guide them through the process.

It's hard to imagine what it's like to go through something like this and exhaust every possible avenue to get the help you need. If this reaches anyone who thinks they might want to make an incredible sacrifice for a fellow human being who's given so much to all of the people he's touched, then please do what you can. Even if that is spreading this to all the people you know through social media and beyond. All we can say on behalf of Vic, his family and many friends, is thanks for taking the time and consideration.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.