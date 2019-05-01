Beautiful NJ home predating nation 1758 on market in Millington

There’s another beautiful home on the market in New Jersey that predates the nation. This one’s in Millington and was built in 1758 but, as you might expect, has been extensively updated to modern standards.

Many original touches remain, however including fireplaces suitable for cooking. It features a chair rail, custom wainscoting, and custom crown and baseboard molding. The updates include two zone heat, central air, all new kitchen appliances, and new electrical service and plumbing. It’s a 3100 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial with two porches and a backyard fire pit.

Sounds pretty awesome and it can be yours for $749,900. See the full listing here .

