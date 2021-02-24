Battleship New Jersey to resume tours

This has been a good week for promising news about the months to come. First we had Six Flags releasing their opening dates, which I wrote about yesterday. Now another iconic New Jersey destination, the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, has announced it will start welcoming visitors on March 6.

According to the Courier Post Online, the ship will mark its reopening by letting one guest fire the saluting gun at noon on the 6th; to be eligible to get a chance to be the one to pull the trigger you need to make a $50 donation when purchasing your tickets.

The museum had been shut down in September due to a combination of capacity restrictions because of the pandemic and a lack of state funds; the fund were partially restored, allowing for the March reopening. According to the museum’s website, under normal conditions, the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial provides an “up-close look at our nation’s military history. Guests of all ages and interests will enjoy their visit to this floating U.S. Navy museum of our nation’s largest battle ships ever built. From World War II to Korea, Vietnam and active duty during the 1980s, this is among the can’t-miss U.S. Navy museum ships open to the public today. A wealth of history along with engaging activities aboard our battleship museum awaits!”

Tickets are $24.95 for ages 12 and older; $19.95 for ages 5 to 11, ages 62 and older and for veterans, and $5 for ages 4 and younger, and can be purchased here.

