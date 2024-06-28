Barstool Sports&#8217; Dave Portnoy bets 200K on Phillies to win World Series

After the Phillies 8-1 win on Monday Night in Detroit against the Tigers, they improved their record to a MLB best 52-26, but even with the best record in baseball they don't have the shortest odds to win the World Series.

That would be the LA Dodgers, who are at +310, followed by the New York Yankees at +475.  Philadelphia is next at +600.

However, Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is jumping on the Phillies now.  After losing his bet with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, he decided to throw $200,000 on the Phillies to win the World Series.

If the Phillies win the World Series, it would net Portnoy a cool $1.4 million.

Go Phils!

Portnoy had been on a hot streak, winning big bets, one involving golfer Scottie Scheffler, who won the Travelers Championship this past weekend. He also hit on a bet involving Scheffler and the Boston Celtics, which landed him about $1.6 million

Stay hot Dave, we're rooting for you and the Phillies!

