Bamboozle Festival announces NJ location for 2023 return

If you’re unfamiliar with the Bamboozle Festival, I’ve talked about how it is one of the biggest music festivals New Jersey has ever seen and it’s making its grand return in less than a year.

Bamboozle made the announcement in May of last year, two years from when the festival would take place.

Its dates are May 5-7, 2023 but that’s all the information we were given.

Wondering where it would take place and what bands would play, it feels like it took forever to get that info, but we’re starting to put the pieces together.

Throughout the years, Bamboozle Festival has taken place at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, Asbury Park Convention Hall and the Meadowlands Sports Complex in the parking lot of Giants Stadium (now MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford.

With the appearance of Boozle, the official Bamboozle Festival clown, at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival back in June, it was assumed that Bamboozle Fest would take place there.

It’s now officially confirmed that the location will be Bader Field in Atlantic City on May 5-7, 2023.

It’s no surprise since many events and festivals have moved down to Atlantic City because of the cheaper cost to put the show on.

What promoters don’t realize is how expensive that actually is for attendees, which turns a lot of them away.

Another hint to Bamboozle in Atlantic City was the Orange Loop Rock Festival.

John D, the creator of Bamboozle, started this new music fest that took place last month on the “Showboat Festival Grounds” which is actually just a parking lot.

But the Rock Fest moved indoors into the old House of Blues room on the second floor of the Showboat where Classic Rewind Weekend just took place.

Once fans figured out who was behind Orange Loop, it was an easy guess on where Bamboozle would be held.

Now for the bands, that’s information fans don’t have yet, but the anticipation is killing everyone.

Some of the biggest artists have been a part of the Bamboozle lineup, like Demi Lovato, No Doubt, Linkin Park, and the Foo Fighters.

We’re all waiting. It's your move, Bamboozle. I know you won't disappoint.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.