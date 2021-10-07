Bacon and Beer Fest is back in Jersey City, NJ — hooray!

I felt like the heavens opened up and down came beer and bacon in one festival that we can enjoy here in New Jersey.

Saturday, October 9 at the Lot on 107 Morgan Street in Jersey City, the Bacon and Beer Fest has returned after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

It’s a fest that includes a one-way walking tasting tour of 7 bacon locations and over 50 beers and ciders available with semi-private time slots that will provide better safe distancing.

The Bacon and Beer Fest will also include music and games and promise some great “balcony” surprises. The Fest is strictly 21 and over.

There are two sessions, the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. sessions, and different levels of ticket options including General Admission and VIP ticket options are available.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a nonprofit organization Forage Forward, which provides educational services regarding food safety and food security for those living in an urban community.

Bacon and Beer, truly two of these country's favorite delicacies all in one festival. Life is good.

The Bacon and Beer Fest is a fun way to celebrate the union of these two favorites while providing precautionary measures for added safety. Head to Jersey City and enjoy some bacon and over 50 beers and ciders. Cheers!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

