Baaaaad news! 300-pound sheep statue stolen from senior community

MIDDLETOWN — The residents of a senior living community are offering a reward in hopes one of their ornamental sheep will be safely returned.

Executive Director Sandy Uphold said Maise is one of five sheep that have been on the front lawn of Arbor Terrace on Route 35 in Middletown, and was discovered missing from her flock last Wednesday.

"We've had a long journey with our sheep," said Uphold, who added the other sheep — Art, Gilbert, Shelly and Meg — are each named to remember someone special to the Arbor Terrace community. "We have a lot of fun with them."

She said the sheep get decorated during the holidays and been displayed closer to the road since spring.

"It's unfortunate someone decided to take one from us," Uphold said.

One of the sheep had been stolen last spring, and then returned unharmed to a nearby shopping center. This time the residents are offering a $50 reward for Maise's safe return, no questions asked.

So far, there are no leads in Maise's disappearance.

"The community as a whole is upset that Maise has been stolen,"

Uphold asked anyone with information about Maise's whereabouts to contact them at 732-837-4709.

