It's hard to say if it feels like yesterday or an eternity since New Jersey had its last street fair. Sure, June wasn't that long ago, so it really depends on how you view it.

Normally, New Jersey's street fairs don't happen too much during the summer months for a few reasons. One obvious reason this may be the case is the heat.

Not to say that's a definitive reason, but it is a logical one. Especially in July, when that summer heat is at its most intense. Most people would probably prefer not to be on the streets in conditions like that.

Late summer vibes

With that said, the weather usually starts to turn come August. And with that turn also comes the return of New Jersey's street fairs. Not all of them, but some.

ALSO READ: Six Flags Great Adventure to end Holiday in the Park in NJ

Although a vast majority of New Jersey's street fairs won't fully return until September, there are a few notable exceptions. And all of them come in the middle to later part of August.

Red Bank Street Fair April 27, 2025 Mike Brant TSM loading...

Late summer, and through the fall

Some of those locations include the downtowns of Plainfield on August 16, Metuchen on August 17, and Westfield on August 23, all of which have August dates on the calendar. But again, it's very limited this early ahead of the fall season.

Think of the summer street fairs as an early leadoff to the fall season. And if your local street fair isn't happening in August, no worries. More likely than not, it'll be returning later on this year.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule (Updated 8/9/25) Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

A Day at Camp Goldie On Sunday, August 3, 2025, my adult son and I had the pleasure of visiting Camp Goldie in Millstone, where we and other guests could play with Golden Retrievers. The goldies are from breeders who come to the camp every weekend to run, play, cuddle, and swim. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.