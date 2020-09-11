Atlantic City park named for shooting victim

Remember that shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game last November? The ten-year-old boy who was shot to death will now be immortalized by a park in AC named for him. Michah “Dew” Tennant Park was dedicated this week by Atlantic City mayor Marty Small on what would have been Micah’s 11th birthday.

The mayor said that renaming the park was just part of an initiative to renovate the playground; painting murals, and installing splash pads come next. According to the Press of Atlantic City, “He left this Earth far too soon,” Small said, “and (renaming the park) was the right thing to do. Today’s a special day to do it, on his 11th birthday, and we look forward to phase two on Memorial Day weekend.”

The day was as much a celebration of Micah’s life as it was a dedication ceremony, with over 100 city residents in attendance, along with vehicles from the local police and fire departments. The dedication also included a barbecue and 200 backpacks were given away to local schoolchildren.

Councilwoman LaToya Dunston coached Micah on her drill team and told the Press of Atlantic City, “Micah played a major role in many of our lives,” Dunston said. “He was dear and special to me, and a lot of the children on the drill team would say that I played favorites, but Micah’s smile, the love, the energy he gave, was true and amazing. His smile will forever live on.”

Micah died five days after being shot at the football game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools. Alvin Wyatt, 31, who is charged with Micah’s murder, is set to appear in court next month. There is a GoFundMe set up for the family that you can donate to here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.