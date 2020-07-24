Asbury Park announces latest show cancellations

It’s very ironic that the city in New Jersey that people most closely associate with music doesn’t have the opportunity to showcase that music this summer. While the COVID-19 shutdown has things in flux in every city, Asbury park has been particularly hard hit. Its council not long ago made the decision to unilaterally open all restaurants for indoor dining and then was subsequently sued by governor Murphy for doing so.

Its boardwalk, which relies on its many eateries during the summer season to keep the economy afloat, has suffered as well as has its downtown which counts on the summer season and it’s tourism for financial solvency. But of course the music shows have an emotional impact on the city, too, because to so many New Jerseyans, Asbury Park IS New Jersey music. So many of its venues like the Paramount Theatre, the Stone Pony, Convention Hall and the Wonder Bar usually Lure thousands of music lovers from around the state and even around the country to hear everything from Old school crooners to good old Jersey rock and roll..Not to mention the city’s newly flourishing music festival scene.

This summer, the postponements and cancellations keep on coming. So if you’re a music lover and have tickets for any of their upcoming shows, it’s important to keep abreast of the latest schedules since they are changing from day to day. According to an article on patch.com, ticket holders should continue to check the Asbury Park website to check for updates. The patch.com article also provides a list of the most recent show cancellations/postponements.

Here is the updated list:

Convention Hall

Summer Freestyle Jam originally scheduled for 8/8 is cancelled

The Stone Pony

Blackberry Smoke originally scheduled for 7/23 has been rescheduled to 8/13/2021

Slightly Stoopid originally scheduled for 7/24 is postponed, new date in 2021 TBD

Greensky Bluegrass originally scheduled for 7/25 is cancelled

Iration originally scheduled for 7/26 is rescheduled to 6/25/2021

Sad Summer Festival originally scheduled for 8/2 has been rescheduled to 7/25/2021

Dark Star Orchestra originally scheduled for 8/7 is cancelled

BAT: Greatest Hits of Meat Loaf originally scheduled for 8/12 is cancelled

Front Bottoms/Jimmy Eat World originally scheduled for 8/14 is postponed, new date TBD

Deftones originally scheduled for 8/20 has been rescheduled to 8/28/2021

Wonder Bar

Talking Dreads originally scheduled for 7/31 is cancelled

Drivin N Cryin originally scheduled for 9/12 is cancelled

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​