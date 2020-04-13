There still is a lot not yet known about COVID-19, exactly where it came from, the best ways to treat it and to prevent it. It's all part of the panic that has gripped the nation and here in New Jersey, in particular. Part of what's fueling the fear is the steadily rising death count. A doctor in Minnesota, who's also a state senator there, says the CDC's guidelines for reporting on whether a patient has died of COVID-19 are ridiculous.

What we need now more than a quick fix vaccine or miracle cure is accurate information. So much depends on it, from our public officials making the right decisions to people hanging on to their sanity and security. The question at this point is, are there more people dying with COVID-19 or of it?

