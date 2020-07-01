Amid new protest buzz, Atlantic City looks for looters from May

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have released more than 200 surveillance images, asking for the public's help tracking down people who appear to have been in the city when looting and other vandalism broke out May 31 following a peaceful protest earlier that day.

“The Atlantic City Police Department respects and supports those who exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest,” Police Chief Henry M. White Jr. said. “Individuals should not have their constitutionally protected rights hijacked by individuals committing criminal activity.”

In early June, police arrested 30-year-old Carlos A. Matchett, of Atlantic City, accused of being among "a group of people engaged in a spree of rioting, destruction, and looting in and around the Tanger Outlets."

Investigators reviewed hundreds of hours of video recorded coverage from public and private cameras, before releasing 219 surveillance images of men and women of various ages.

According to White, the intent is to hold people accountable for "serious crimes that occurred during the protest on May 31, specifically in the area of Tanger Outlets Atlantic City."

Anyone with information about the identity of any of these individuals can contact Atlantic City Police at 609-343-3771 or email riotinvestigationteam@acpolice.org. Information can be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

"When identifying an individual, use the assigned number for their specific picture," as listed on the Atlantic City Police Department's Facebook page.

The call for the public's help to find anyone responsible for damages done a month ago comes amid word of another planned protest Saturday.

Local activist, Steve Young said to Harry Hurley of WPG Talk Radio 95.5’s “Hurley in the Morning” that he was planning to shut the city down for the Fourth of July. WPG Talk Radio is a sister station of New Jersey 101.5.

The “Black Lives Matter” protest organized by Young has been slated for Saturday at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, Hurley received an email from a person who said he is a member of The Pagan’s Motorcycle Club and that there is no intention for the club to get involved with Saturday events.

An unidentified caller to Hurley's show last week had said the club was planning a counter-protest Saturday.

More from New Jersey 101.5: