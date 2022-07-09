After 70 years in Philadelphia, cheesesteak shop is closing

After 70 years in business, a popular cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia has announced that it is closing its doors.

However, it's not entirely all bad news for those that are a fan of food from this particular establishment.

Citing the last few years as being, "unprecedented for many small business owners," Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue will be shutting down right around Labor Day.

Joe Groh, the owner, recently took to Facebook to share the news.

For more than six decades we have been serving the finest cheesesteaks in Philadelphia right here on Torresdale Avenue. Unfortunately, the time has come for us to continue that legacy exclusively at our flagship location in Fishtown which we opened in 2015.

Yes, that's the good news. Joe's will remain open on Girard Avenue.

Trying to sell cheesesteaks in Philadelphia isn't easy

If you want to know what the current economic/employment situation is like, consider this: it's becoming difficult to sell cheesesteaks in Philadelphia.

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Groh said about the decision to close his store, "It took the weight of the world off my shoulders."

Not too long ago, he had 17 employees. Last summer, sales started to slip. Now, some days he has only eight employees and he can'e even open if some workers don't show up.

A long history

Groh's store opened decades ago (1949, going by the sign above the front door). He bought it back in 1999 from the family of the founder, Samuel Sherman. In 2015, he opened the second location in Fishtown.

As you know, the last couple of years have been unprecedented for many small business owners - we pivoted at every turn and could not have done it without the loyalty of our team members, neighbors, and patrons.

Closing time

The last day for Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue is scheduled for Saturday, September 3rd.

