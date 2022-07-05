ABSECON — Police said a city man rang in the holiday weekend commemorating America's birthday in his birthday suit, as they laid bare the allegations against him following his arrest.

According to a release Saturday, the Absecon Police Department said officers responded to two housing developments that were the start and end points for the antics of Michael Davis, 37, Friday night.

Late that evening, police said, a naked man later identified as Davis approached the vehicle of a juvenile driver in the parking lot of the Absecon Townhomes, entered the driver's car without permission, and ordered him to drive to the Clayton Mill Run apartment complex.

Get our free mobile app

Once there, Davis was alleged to have assaulted the juvenile, and took off with his cell phone.

Davis was then accused of gaining entry to two apartments at Clayton Mill Run. At the first, a woman and two children fled unharmed, but inside the second, police said Davis began to assault another woman, whose infant child was also present at the time.

That woman fought Davis off, according to police, after which he fled and went into hiding as officers began to arrive.

After a foot chase, an officer apprehended Davis and took him into custody.

Davis is charged with three counts each of aggravated criminal sexual contact, burglary, and lewdness, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count each of criminal restraint, hindering apprehension, obstruction, resisting arrest, and theft. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Absecon police credited officers in Galloway and Pleasantville with assisting the investigation.

Authorities are still seeking further information about Friday night's events, and have asked the public to contact Absecon PD at 609-641-0667, Crime Stoppers at 1-200-658-TIPS (8477), or text TIPCOP plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: