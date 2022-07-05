Absecon, NJ man went on citywide crime spree while naked, police say
ABSECON — Police said a city man rang in the holiday weekend commemorating America's birthday in his birthday suit, as they laid bare the allegations against him following his arrest.
According to a release Saturday, the Absecon Police Department said officers responded to two housing developments that were the start and end points for the antics of Michael Davis, 37, Friday night.
Late that evening, police said, a naked man later identified as Davis approached the vehicle of a juvenile driver in the parking lot of the Absecon Townhomes, entered the driver's car without permission, and ordered him to drive to the Clayton Mill Run apartment complex.
Once there, Davis was alleged to have assaulted the juvenile, and took off with his cell phone.
Davis was then accused of gaining entry to two apartments at Clayton Mill Run. At the first, a woman and two children fled unharmed, but inside the second, police said Davis began to assault another woman, whose infant child was also present at the time.
That woman fought Davis off, according to police, after which he fled and went into hiding as officers began to arrive.
After a foot chase, an officer apprehended Davis and took him into custody.
Davis is charged with three counts each of aggravated criminal sexual contact, burglary, and lewdness, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count each of criminal restraint, hindering apprehension, obstruction, resisting arrest, and theft. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Absecon police credited officers in Galloway and Pleasantville with assisting the investigation.
Authorities are still seeking further information about Friday night's events, and have asked the public to contact Absecon PD at 609-641-0667, Crime Stoppers at 1-200-658-TIPS (8477), or text TIPCOP plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
