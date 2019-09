Labor Day signals the end of the summer season...and we're a few days past that.

Sure, there will be more "summer-like" days in the next few weeks.

But, when I walked into the kitchen, I knew that "fall" had arrived...

Did you see it? Bottom row, third box. (Craig Allen photo).

Pumpkin Spice coffee is, once again, an option. "Limited Edition."

I'm not big on pumpkin spice-everything...but, I do like the coffee.

High octane pumpkin spice, for show, and for the road. (Craig Allen photo).

I'm all set for...autumn in Jersey.

Make mine..."light and sweet."