A festive mixing truck is spreading holiday cheer in North Jersey

Okay, you might not expect construction vehicles to be decked out for the holidays, but there’s video to show it.

As posted on the NorthJersey.com Facebook page, Salome Brothers festoons a cement mixer with Christmas lights on it. The video, shot in Clifton, shows the mixer rotating with all the lights shining. According to NorthJersey.com, this is a yearly event and the truck has been featured in parades to the delight of children (and adults, too, I assume).

The video brought a smile to my face.

