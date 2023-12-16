There's nothing quite like delicious juicy and tender fried chicken.

It makes for a quick easy meal, and in my opinion, Acme has some of the best fried chicken around and it's usually super affordable.

That being said, not everyone wants to eat fried chicken from a grocery store.

Fortunately, you have a lot of options in Jersey.

Places like Chicken Town, Chicken-N-More, and Boom Boom Chicken.

Fried Chicken

But if you're looking to try something new and different, then you're in luck because there's a fried chicken restaurant opening soon in Hazlet that combines some amazing flavors with their fried chicken.

TKK Fried Chicken Plans On Opening Soon In Hazlet New Jersey

According to APP, TKK Fried Chicken is a company that was founded in Taiwan and now brings the " bold flavors of the East with the juicy golden and crispy techniques of the West.

The result?

Really good fried chicken.

Where Is TKK Fried Chicken Opening Their New Jersey Location?

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash

The new chicken chain will be located in Hazlet, right off Route 35.

In Hazlet Town Center, TKK Fried Chicken will be located right between the AT&T Store as well as the KPOT BBQ in the shopping center.

And by the way, if you've never had KPOT BBQ, you should give that a try sometime!

When Will TKK Fried Chicken Be Open In Hazlet, NJ?

APP reports there's still no exact opening date and that the TKK Fried Chicken website just states that the location is coming soon.

That being said, I'll be sure to keep an ear to the ground for when an actual opening date is set.