Superstorm Sandy flooded Sea Bright’s Mad Hatter Pub with 6 feet of water, and 14 years later its future is finally set. The beloved pizza spot and bar will become a 4-story building with residences and retail. Here’s what’s planned.
A former elementary school teacher in Cape May County has pleaded guilty to endangering a child with sexual conduct. Laura Caron was accused of sexually assaulting a young boy, a former student, who lived with her for four years.
Robert Von Thun Sr. died at 96 after decades running Von Thun Farms in South Brunswick. The Middlesex County farm, once focused on potatoes and grain, became a destination for families seeking u-pick berries and farm activities.