Winds were gusting to 25 mph around noon on Oct. 15, 2024 as Lucas Schwartz played with a friend in the backyard of his Eldridge Avenue home when a 40-50 foot tree snapped at its base, split in two and fell on top of him.
Video of the display on Frank Applegate Road in Jackson shows a sombrero wearing mannequins behind a chain link fence with a sign that reads "Alligator Alacatraz" with pictures of President Donald Trump.
A Burlington Township woman turned herself into Trenton police headquarters, was arrested and charged with mowing down a man on a scooter with her car, dragging him, and causing him severe bodily injuries.
A Pleasantville man has pleaded guilty to brutally beating a woman during at least two domestic assaults to the point where he broke his hand on one occasion and left her with a brain bleed on another, prosecutors said.