Over a dozen shots were fired around 7 p.m. Saturday night on the 300 block of Chancellor Avenue in Newark's South Ward killing a 10-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Rep. Frank Pallone and a group of community and church leaders spoke before a public hearing about the plan to move many of Monmouth Medical Center's key services from Long Branch to a new facility in Tinton Falls.
The search continues for 21-year-old Kevin Collins, Jr., who disappeared after leaving a Salem County hospital in February. Surveillance footage later captured him in a wooded area and he hasn’t been seen since.