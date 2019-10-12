93-year-old woman, 85-year-old man die in collision in Morris

MONTVILLE — Two elderly people traveling in separate vehicles died Friday night when their cars collided.

Police responded to the crash between a 2009 Saab and a 2016 Nissan about 7:29 p.m. at Route 202 at Heritage Court.

A 93-year-old Florida woman riding in the back seat of the Saab was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 85-year-old Totowa man who was a passenger in the Nissan later died at Morristown Medical Center.

The driver and another passenger of the Saab and the driver of the Nissan also were hospitalized.

Authorities have not released details about the crash or the names of the victims.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.