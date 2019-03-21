9 of NJ’s best ‘off the beaten path’ places to eat

There are some great places to eat in New Jersey and most of them are widely know, at least in their area. We love those places that are so local, only the locals know about them. Here's a list of places you've probably never heard of that our listeners rave about.

THE HAPPY HOUR - (try the chili) BERKLEY TWP. THE FAT TOMATO GRILL - (crab cakes recommended) WEST BERLIN BROOKS BEER GARDEN - (puff pastry pierogies) BYRUM STEVIE'S STEAKS - (just steak) MOONACHIE WALLER'S DELI - (breakfast burritos) TABERNACLE PLATFORM ONE - (goat cheese salad & much more) FLEMINGTON GOLDEN LION INN - (voted best wings in NJ) MILLTOWN JIMMY'S PLACE - (great breakfast & great pizza BELMAR (Seasonal) BRITTANY CAFE - (breakfast & lunch comfort food) ATLANTIC CITY

