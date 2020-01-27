Martin Luther King III to keynote protest of Trump Wildwood rally

WILDWOOD — Martin Luther King III has been added as keynote speaker at a counter-rally set to happen as President Donald Trump visits the city for a campaign event.

Trump and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who recently switched his party affiliation to Republican, both are set to appear Tuesday at the Wildwoods Convention Center for an event from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cape May County Indivisible, with about 30 partnering groups, is gathering for a “peaceful protest” at East Bennett & Ocean Avenues from 3 to 9 p.m., organizers say. The main protest program with speakers is slated for 4:30 to 7 p.m.

One of the event organizers, Cassandra Gatelein, shared the keynote news Sunday on her personal Facebook page.

"We feel a moral obligation to show up and take a stand, rejecting the racism, bigotry, misogyny, violence, and corruption of this administration. We also reject Van Drew as our Congressman, who has pledged his 'undying support' to this," according to the Facebook listing for the CMC Indivisible event.

At least four Democratic candidates vying to challenge Van Drew when he seeks re-election in November also will be at the event — Ashley Bennett, Amy Kennedy, Will Cunningham, and Brigid Harrison.

King, the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, is a human rights advocate and community activist.

Other expected speakers at the Cape May County Indivisible event are Reverend Dawn Fortune, Pastor Willie Francois, NJEA President Marie Blistan and Working Families Director Sue Altman.

More from New Jersey 101.5: