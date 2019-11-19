70,000 sq feet of kids’ fun is opening in East Brunswick

This place sounds amazing. It’s called Rock ‘n Air and it’s the first one in New Jersey. Rock ‘n Air is part rock wall climbing, part trampolines, part virtual reality and more. Their slogan will be Jump Climb Fly. It’s still under construction as shown in this video on their Facebook page and an opening date isn’t announced yet.

But with dodgeball, basketball, laser tag and even a ninja course this place should have a line out the door on opening day. Yes, they will be hosting birthday parties for kids. Yes, they will have a cafe area with WiFi for parents to hang out while their kids go crazy. Yes, I wish I lived closer to East Brunswick.

When it opens it will be at 581 Route 18 South in East Brunswick. Here’s a link to their website.

