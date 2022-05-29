Looking for a way to show your pride? You're going to love what's planned for Princeton.

Princeton PRIDE '22: A Celebration of Community is happening Saturday, June 18. There's going to be a huge, super fun parade and after-party. You're not going to want to miss this.

Organizers from the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice are so happy that the parade will be back, as it was intended, IN-PERSON. Yay. Who doesn't love a fun parade?!

You're invited to walk in solidarity. The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Princeton Municipal Building located at 400 Witherspoon St. Then, after the parade, celebrate by singing and dancing at the after-party at the Princeton YMCA great field on Paul Robeson Place.

The Grand Marshal of the Princeton Pride Parade will be someone we all know and love...Sesame Street star, Alan Muraoka. You know Alan. He's the owner of Hooper's Store. He's been all over TV over the years...and Broadway. What a great choice to lead the parade.

Muraoka says, "I am beyond thrilled and honored to act at Grand Marshal of the BRCSJ Princeton Pride Parade. On Sesame Street we try to teach tolerance, acceptance, and love and I am inspired by the mission and vision of all the good folks at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, who are teaching the same values. He continued, "Can't wait to march with them and tell all our friends and fam how to get, how to get, how to get to Princeton Pride." Did you catch the Sesame Street reference there? Lol. I did.

The parade will also feature Parade Queen "Miss Stonewall Inn" Cissy Walken, 10 foot tall Pride Puppets, the Philadelphia Freedom Band, and so much more.

Click here for more details on how to march and be a part of this wonderful event.

The Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice is a safe space for LGBTQIA kids, intersectional families, and all who need a place to fit in.

BRCSJ Chief Activist, Robt Martin Seda-Schreiber, is so excited about Princeton Pride. He said, "We invite all to join us as our LGBTQIA community and their friends, allies, and families (chosen or otherwise) march, dance, roll, stroll and sashay through the historic Witherspoon-Jackson neighborhood to end up at the fabulous after-party at the Princeton Y. What better way to walk the walk (both literally and figuratively) of inclusivity and intersectionality than to bring together all of our beautifully diverse folx in Princeton and in the greater community."

To learn more about the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, click here.

Get ready to show your PRIDE.

